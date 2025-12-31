Collector expresses ire over poor functioning of Anganwadi centre

Kurnool: District Collector Dr A Siri on Tuesday expressed strong dissatisfaction over the functioning of the Anganwadi centre at Machapuram village in Devanakonda mandal and warned that strict action would be initiated if duties were not performed properly. She cautioned the Anganwadi teacher to improve work standards immediately and ensure effective delivery of services.

During a surprise inspection of the Anganwadi centre at Machapuram, the Collector noticed that only one child was present even as it was past 9.30 a.m.

Questioning the Anganwadi teacher, she sought an explanation for the absence of children. The Collector was further displeased when the child present was unable to recite basic alphabets, prompting her to question the quality of teaching being imparted at the centre.

The Collector also expressed displeasure over the non-maintenance of the stock register and instructed the staff to maintain proper records. She directed that the Anganwadi premises be kept clean at all times and specifically ordered that the toilets be cleaned using acid to maintain hygiene.

Emphasising accountability, Dr Siri warned that failure to change work practices would result in disciplinary action against the concerned staff.

Later, the Collector interacted with villagers and enquired about the availability of Secretariat staff, doorstep delivery of pensions, any illegal collection of money during pension disbursement, and daily garbage collection by sanitation workers.

The villagers informed her that pensions were being delivered at their doorsteps without any deductions, sanitation workers were collecting waste daily, and Secretariat staff were accessible. ICDS Project Director Vijaya, CDPO Supervisor and other officials were present during the inspection.