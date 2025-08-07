Collector inaugurates Horsley Hills beautification works

Horsley Hills (Annamayya District): Annamayya district Collector Sridhar Chamakuri on Wednesday inaugurated various beautification works at Horsley Hills, famously known as ‘Andhra Ooty’. As part of tourism development efforts, the Collector inaugurated a new ‘Welcome to Horsley Hills’ signboard and a decorative water fountain at the junction opposite Haritha Hotel.

He also performed a puja ceremony and inaugurated Hotel Breezoraa established in coordination with the Revenue Department.

Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran, Madanapalle Sub-Collector Megha Swaroop, and other officials participated in the programme. During the visit, the Collector inspected several beautification projects at key junctions of Horsley Hills.

He said that the district administration is focused on enhancing infrastructure to attract more tourists. “Efforts are being made to undertake various developmental activities and improve the cleanliness of the area. New sanitation workers will be deployed through agencies to maintain cleanliness,” he stated.

To ensure the safety and convenience of visitors, security guards will be appointed.

The Collector issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against individuals who consume alcohol or drugs, vandalise public property, or create a nuisance for other tourists.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe and clean environment for tourists and will take all necessary measures,” Sridhar Chamakuri said.

He also added that increasing footfall at the destination is a priority for the administration.

As part of the inspection, the Collector visited the newly installed ‘I Love You Horsley Hills’ board at Gali Banda, modernisation works at a local stupa, and the grills installed around the statues of Jiddu Krishnamurti and Swami Vivekananda.

He also provided directions to officials on further steps to improve the tourist infrastructure and appeal of the hill station.