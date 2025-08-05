Collector inaugurates Kendriya Vidyalaya near Palasamudram

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan emphasised the government’s commitment to quality education for students’ holistic development during the inaugural ceremony of classes from Grade 1 to 5 at new Kendriya Vidyalaya on he National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) campus near Palasamudram on Monday.

Speaking as chief guest, he highlighted the school’s role in providing strong foundational education in Telugu, English, and Hindi, fostering both linguistic and academic skills, particularly for rural students. Chetan stressed the importance of English for global opportunities while urging students to stay connected to their mother tongue, Telugu, and excel in both.

He underscored the value of Parent-Teacher Meetings in fostering mutual understanding and collective responsibility for students’ growth, encouraging collaboration to support their physical and mental wellbeing.

The Collector also explained the relocation of Kendriya Vidyalaya from a highway site to the NACIN campus for student convenience and safety. He emphasised the need for enhanced safety measures for schools near highways to protect students. The event marked a significant step in advancing educational opportunities in the region.