Collector inaugurates ‘Pink Toilet’

Rajamahendravaram: In a significant initiative aimed at ensuring better sanitation facilities for women, Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg announced the establishment of Pink Toilets across the city.

As part of this effort, a newly constructed Pink Toilet, built at a cost of Rs 10 lakh near the Third Town Police Station adjacent to the court premises, was jointly inaugurated by District Collector P Prasanti and Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Srinivas.

Speaking at the programme, Commissioner Garg highlighted the special provisions in the facility, including a dedicated room for mothers with infants.

A vending machine for sanitary napkins has been installed, allowing women to purchase napkins by inserting a Rs 5 coin. Additionally, seating arrangements have been made for women to rest, and proper facilities have been provided for changing baby diapers. The toilet complex also includes a separate room for changing clothes and a play area with swings for children.

The commissioner emphasised that the Pink Toilet has been designed exclusively for women and urged them to make full use of the facility. Municipal Health Officer Dr A Vinuthna, Executive Engineer Madhavi, and other municipal staff were present.