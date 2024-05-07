Collector inspects commissioning of EVMs

Eluru: DistrictCollector and District Election Officer V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the officials that the process of commissioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) should be carried out very carefully.

He inspected the commissioning process of EVMs being conducted in the strong room of 213 polling centres of Eluru constituency at the Government Junior College here on Monday.

The process of setting up the serial numbers, names of the candidates and the symbols allotted to them for preparing the ballot sheet on the ballot unit should be carried out with utmost care, he said.

After the completion of the commissioning process of EVMs, a mock poll should be conducted under the auspices of the political parties to examine their performance. The sector officers should work in the most responsible manner without making any mistakes in the performance of their duties. They should strictly follow the instructions given to them in the training programme. If there is any doubt, they should ask the concerned engineers for clarification.

Eluru Assembly constituency returning officer Mukkanti, ZP CEO K Subbarao, tahsildar Murarji and others were present.