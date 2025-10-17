Collector inspects Guntur Mirchi Yard

Guntur: Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya, along with joint collector Ashutosh Srivastava, on Thursday visited the Guntur Mirchi Yard and inspected the yard’s operations. She instructed officials to ensure that all activities are carried out in a way that supports the welfare of farmers. She also inspected the bidding room.

Assistant director of Marketing Satyanarayana Chowdary, yard in-charge Subrahmanyam, and traders explained the ongoing activities to her.

They informed that farmers themselves sell their produce at the yard. Operations begin at 7 am and there are 415 registered traders. Export prices generally align with the local market rates, they said.

During the harvest season, around two lakh bags of red chilli arrive at the yard, while during the off-season, arrivals are around 50,000 bags. Major export destinations include China, Thailand, Colombo, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The Teja variety is in high demand for exports, while 334 and 341 varieties are used for local consumption.

Mirchi Yard special grade secretary A Chandrika and several other officials participated.