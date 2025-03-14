Collector inspects Panyam community health centre

Panyam (Nandyal district) : In line with the State government’s emphasis on providing top-quality healthcare services, district Collector G Rajakumari has instructed medical officers to ensure that patients receive uninterrupted and effective medical care. On Thursday, she conducted a surprise inspection at Panyam Community Health Centre and reviewed staff performance, available facilities, and patient amenities.

During the visit, she directed medical staff to implement shift-based duty rosters for doctors, ensuring that night shifts are covered as per the schedule. She inquired about the number of deliveriesperformed each month, differentiating between normal and caesarean cases. Expressing concern over the high number of caesarean deliveries, she questioned the medical officers about the reasons behind this trend.

While checking the attendance register, the Collector found that only an anaesthetist was present though four doctors were supposed to be on duty at the centre. When questioned about the absence of the others, the staff informed her that one doctor had completed night shift while another was away for training.

The Collector asked the District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) to explain why a doctor was sent for training when medical services at the hospital needed attention.

Rajakumari also interacted with patients to assess the quality of healthcare services being provided at the hospital. Additionally, she reviewed online hospital records, pharmacy stock, delivery registers, laboratory records, and other essential documents. She instructed officials to ensure there is no shortage of medicines by placing timely procurement orders before stock runs out. Further, she emphasised the importance of registering pregnant women’s details online.

Some patients brought to the Collector’s attention the lack of internal roads and proper lighting at the hospital. She assured them that these issues would be addressed soon.

Later, Collector Rajakumari also visited Panyam RTC bus stand, where she reviewed passenger facilities and interacted with commuters to gather feedback on the available amenities.

She was accompanied by Panyam Tahsildar Narendra Nath Reddy, MPDO, and other officials during the inspections.