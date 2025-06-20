Collector inspects Sakhi Centre

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar conducted a surprise inspection of the Sakhi Centre (One Stop Center) located on the premises of the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Anantapur.

He was accompanied by Project Director Nagamani (District Women and Child Welfare Department), RMO Dr Hemalatha, and Urban Tahsildar Hari.

During the visit, he stressed that Central and State governments have implemented several welfare programmes for women, and it is the responsibility of the concerned departments to ensure women are fully aware of these schemes.

He instructed the PD to organise awareness programmes every month at the Sakhi Centre and directed that all staff at the centre must function strictly in accordance with the law.

He inquired about the number of staff, the types of services provided to women facing distress, and the nature of issues commonly reported. He reviewed counseling records, registers, and services offered, including legal aid, medical assistance, police help, temporary shelter, and protection support.

He also examined the checklists and file maintenance systems, urging staff to maintain all documentation properly.

The Collector was briefed by Sakhi Centre Manager Shantamani, who reported that since 2006, 1,914 cases have been registered under the Domestic Violence Act, out of which 1,290 cases have been resolved, 592 are under court trial, and 32 cases are under investigation by Protection Officers.

Sakhi Centre staff stated that 24/7 services are available for women in need, offering integrated support including counseling, legal advice, medical care, police intervention, and shelter.

Officials who attended the inspection include Deputy RMO Padmaja, Medical College Principal Manikya Rao, DCPO Manjunath, SI Bharathi, Social Counselor Umadevi, Legal Counselor A Narmada, Data Entry Operator Geethamma, and Home Guards PR Bharathi and Shakeer Basha.