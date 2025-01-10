Collector inspects Sakshyam Anganwadi Centre, pats staff

Nandyal: DistrictCollector G Rajakumari directed Anganwadi workers to ensure that children in Anganwadi centres will have age-appropriate weight and height while raising awareness among mothers. She inspected Sakshyam Anganwadi centre at Kottapalli in Nandyal mandal on Thurs-day.

During her visit, the Collector reviewed 12 types of preschool materi-als allocated to the centre, measured children’s height and weight, and examined the related growth and nutrition records. She also in-spected the take-home ration kits provided to mothers, drinking wa-ter facilities, RO plant and nutrition gardens, gathering detailed in-formation.

Appreciating the efforts of Anganwadi worker Eshwaramma and her team in fostering all-round development of preschool children, Collec-tor Rajakumari emphasised the need to provide adequate amenities for the center. She instructed Women and Child Welfare Department Project Director Leelavathi to ensure all necessary facilities are ar-ranged promptly. The Collector also reviewed the incomplete rainwater harvesting structure at the center, obtained related information, and issued di-rectives to the secretariat staff for its timely completion.

Later, she visited Municipal Primary and Upper Primary School in N Kottapalli, inspected implementation of midday meal scheme and gathered details about teaching staff and other activities.