Collector inspects special sanitation campaign

Puttaparthi: As part of the special sanitation drive, Sri Sathya Sai District Collector A Shyam Prasad visited Venkatagaripalli Gram Panchayat in Puttaparthi Mandal on Tuesday.

The district-wide campaign, being conducted from October 13 to 20, aims to promote cleanliness, environmental protection, waste management, and plastic-free awareness across all gram panchayats in the district.

During his visit, the Collector emphasized that maintaining cleanliness with active public participation can transform rural areas into healthier and more beautiful communities.

He urged gram panchayat officials, women’s groups, and youth associations to work collectively through voluntary community service (Shramadanam) to keep their villages clean and hygienic.

The Collector personally inspected village streets, waste disposal centers, water tanks, and drainage systems, assessing the effectiveness of sanitation practices. He also interacted with villagers to gather feedback and suggestions for further improvement.

Speaking on the occasion Shyam Prasad said, “Cleanliness should become a community habit. When every individual contributes, villages can truly become models of health and harmony.”

The drive also witnessed the participation of District Panchayat Officer Y Samatha, Puttaparthi Mandal Development Officer, local public representatives, Panchayat Secretary, Secretariat staff, and women’s self-help groups, who actively joined in the sanitation activities.

The drive has been receiving encouraging public response across the district, reflecting a growing awareness among rural communities toward maintaining a clean and sustainable environment.