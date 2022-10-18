Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu hails LIC for providing internships to 800 students

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu hailed LIC of India for coming forward to offer internship to 800 students studying undergraduate courses in the district.

Participating in the awareness programme organised for the selected students here on Monday, the Collector said the internship was available only to professional courses till now and it is being extended to degree students also in the state for improving standards of even humanities.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision to introduce the internship for graduates with a vision to realise the benefits of degree courses pursued by the students.

Chakradhar Babu said the internship was planned based on the requirements of industries and other organizations and measures are being taken to avoid any financial burden on students. The Collector urged the students to think positively and consider the internship as part of their degree course. He told them to utilise the opportunity to improve their hidden skills with the opportunity.

Chakradhar Babu mentioned that Haber of Germany invented the process of converting atmospheric nitrogen to ammonia by reacting it with hydrogen during his internship and his theory bagged the Nobel prize and asked the students should stand on their feet.

He thanked the authorities of LIC and Vikrama Simhapuri University for giving the opportunity to 800 students to continue internships in LIC. Registrar of Vikrama Simhapuri University Dr P Ramachandra Reddy said different companies agreed to provide internships to 10,500 students in the Nellore district and thanked the Collector for his support.

LIC Senior Divisional Manager G Ravi Kumar spoke.