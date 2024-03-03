  • Menu
Collector launches PLCP

District collector Manzeer Zilani Samoon (Centre) and others launching PLCP in Srikakulam on Saturday
District collector Manzeer Zilani Samoon launched the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLCP) for the financial year 2024-2025 at Bankers’ meeting on Saturday.

Srikakulam: District collector Manzeer Zilani Samoon launched the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLCP) for the financial year 2024-2025 at Bankers’ meeting on Saturday. It was prepared by NABARD district development manager (DDM) Varaprasad Kuppili.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDM said that the PLCP is a guide to provide potentials in the rural based economic activities which is essential in Srikakulam district. He stressed on the increase of finance for MSME sector to promote Farm Mechanisation, animal husbandry and social infrastructure sectors. Officials of various banks, district officials of various departments attended the meeting.

