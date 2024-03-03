Live
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 3 March, 2024
- Srisailam Brahmotsavam continues for third day, deity to appear on Hamsa Vahanam
- Yadadri to be renamed Yadagirigutta
- Vijayasai Reddy’s candidature for Nellore MP seat surprises all
- Muslim leaders to address Ittehad-e-Millat meet today
- CM Revanth Reddy to lay foundation stone for Old City Metro soon
- Fake currency notes worth ` 15 lakh seized
- Dr Lankapalli Bullayya College celebrates golden jubilee
- Former CJI Lalit hails newly-enacted criminal laws
- Govt to develop industrial clusters between ORR & RRR
Just In
Collector launches PLCP
Highlights
District collector Manzeer Zilani Samoon launched the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLCP) for the financial year 2024-2025 at Bankers’ meeting on Saturday.
Srikakulam: District collector Manzeer Zilani Samoon launched the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLCP) for the financial year 2024-2025 at Bankers’ meeting on Saturday. It was prepared by NABARD district development manager (DDM) Varaprasad Kuppili.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDM said that the PLCP is a guide to provide potentials in the rural based economic activities which is essential in Srikakulam district. He stressed on the increase of finance for MSME sector to promote Farm Mechanisation, animal husbandry and social infrastructure sectors. Officials of various banks, district officials of various departments attended the meeting.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS