Collector launches seventh nutrition fortnight campaign

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya has directed officials from relevant departments to work collaboratively to ensure the successful implementation of the 7th Poshan Pakhwada, which will run for 15 days from the 8th to the 22nd of this month.

Speaking at the inaugural event held at the Collectorate on Tuesday, Ansariya explained that the 15-day nutrition campaign will be conducted throughout the district under the supervision of the Women and Child Welfare Department, with different activities planned for each day.

She outlined that the main objectives of the programme include focusing on care during the first 1,000 days (from pregnancy to two years of age) of babies and their mothers, promoting self-registration by beneficiaries in the Poshan Tracker system, implementing Community-Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) to prevent nutritional deficiencies in children, and encouraging healthy lifestyle habits to reduce childhood obesity.

Ansariya emphasised the need for special attention toward anaemic adolescent girls, high-risk pregnant women, overweight children and underweight children. She instructed officials to ensure these vulnerable groups receive necessary nutritional support while also raising public awareness about the importance of proper nutrition. The Collector directed field-level ICDS officials, education and health departments, MPDOs, municipal commissioners, and self-help group members to coordinate their efforts and engage the public to make the campaign successful.

ICDS Project Director Hena Sujan explained the objectives of the 7th nutrition fortnight, while ICDS CDPO Madhavi detailed the day-to-day programme schedule for the campaign. During the event, the District Collector unveiled wall posters published for the 7th Nutrition Fortnight campaign.

The programme was attended by District Medical and Health Officer Dr Venkateswara Rao, MEPMA PD Srihari, ICDS CDPOs, supervisors, medical and health department staff, and others.