Kanipakam temple gears up for Vaikuntha Ekadashi and New Year

Chittoor: The district administration has made special arrangements for December 30, 31 and January 1 to ensure smooth darshan for common devotees in Kanipakam.

District Collector Sumit Kumar, along with Puthalapattu MLA Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan, SP Tushar Dudi and other officials held a coordination meeting at the temple premises in Kanipakam on Saturday.

The Collector said that all preparations are completed at Kanipakam Varasidhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple for Vaikunta Ekadasi and New Year on December 30, 31 and January 1.

Noting that thousands of devotees visit the temple every New Year, he directed the temple authorities to make arrangements for about 60,000 visitors, expecting on December 30 and 31 (Vaikuntha Ekadashi and Dwadasi) and January 1.

To ensure smooth darshan for common devotees, officials from relevant departments must coordinate with the temple authorities. He instructed to set up organised queue lines inside and outside the temple to avoid chaos.

RTC buses should run based on crowd size, continuous power supply with lights and generators should be ensured, and first-aid centers must be ready. Police will handle security, and fire engines will be on standby, the Collector added.

SP Tushar Dudi said strong security will be in place under Chittoor DSP's supervision. Traffic issues will be prevented, parking areas checked, and a joint command control room set up with district officials. Over 200 police personnel will be deployed.

MLA K Murali Mohan said arrangements are based on past experiences. Stating that last year around 60,000 devotees visited, he said that they are expecting more this year, due to Vaikuntha Ekadashi and holidays.