Collective measures needed to prevent forest fires: Collector Prasad

Puttaparthi: District Collector A Shyam Prasad called for coordinated efforts from all departments to prevent forest fires in the district and warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone found setting fire to forest areas.

Addressing District Forest Protection Coordination Committee meeting at the Collectorate here on Saturday, he stressed the need for close coordination among forest, revenue, Panchayat Raj, DWMA and other departments. He directed the officials to register cases under Andhra Pradesh Forest Act, 1967 against offenders, which carries a minimum punishment of three months’ imprisonment.

The Collector appealed to shepherds, farmers near forest fringes, hunters, devotees visiting forest temples and road users to strictly refrain from lighting fires in forest areas. Forest fires, he cautioned, not only destroy flora and fauna but also force wildlife into human habitations, increasing the risk of man–animal conflict. He added that such incidents lead to environmental degradation, soil fertility loss, water scarcity, fodder shortages and damage to biodiversity.

SP S Satish Kumar emphasised the importance of drone surveillance for forest protection, which will help identify fire locations, assess damage and trace those responsible. He added forest staff would be trained in drone operations and legal action would be initiated against violators.

The meeting also discussed the State government’s newly established ‘Hanuman Foundation’ aimed at mitigating human–wildlife conflict. A Rapid Response and Rescue Team will be set up at Penukonda, involving forest department personnel and trained local youth volunteers.

Earlier, District Forest Officer Chakrapani presented a PowerPoint presentation on forest conservation measures.

The Collector and the SP released forest protection awareness posters. Joint Collector M Maurya Bharadwaj and officials from various departments attended the meeting.