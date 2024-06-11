Collector M Vijaya Sunitha pats two athletes for winning gold medals

Paderu (Asr District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector M Vijaya Sunitha felicitated two athletes who won gold medals in national-level running competitions. Korra Gopi and Killo Buddu from Paderu won the first prize at the national level in the running competition organised by the Khelo Bharat Youth Games Federation in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh from May 25 to 28.

District Sports Authority Officer A Jaganmohan explained that Korra Gopi won first place in the 5-km run, while Killo Buddu won the gold medal in the 10-km run. Both the sports winners met the collector in her chamber on Monday along with the sports officer.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector encouraged the winners to excel at the international level as well. She assured that the sportspersons in the district will be encouraged by the government.