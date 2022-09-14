Collector, MLA fume at owners of vacant lands

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu claimed that the State government has been taking all the welfare schemes to the doorstep of the people through village/ward secretariat and volunteer systems. As per the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, people's representatives are visiting houses, taking the grievances from the people and solving them, he added.

MLA Vishnu along with NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao organised 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' at Prasanthi Nagar in 61 division of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the MLA said that the State government has been conducting Gadapa Gadapaku programme in all Assembly constituencies for resolving the people's problems.

During their visit, both MLA and the Collector observed vacant lands located at Prasanthi Nagar and expressed dissatisfaction over the maintenance of the lands by their owners. The Collector directed the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation officials to give notices to the owners and collect Vacant Land Taxes from them. The vacant lands turned source for mosquito menace, they said. Collector Dilli Rao said that if the vacant land owners ignore the notices, then an action would be taken under the Public Health Act.

VMC Deputy Mayor Avuthu Sri Sailaja and others also accompanied them.