Collector, MLA honour teachers on Teachers’ Day

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V, paid rich tributes to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, calling the teaching profession one of the most sacred and vital for nation-building.

He was speaking at the Guru Pooja Utsavam organised at the Drama Hall of the Government Arts College in Anantapur.

The event was held under the leadership of Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad.

ZP Chairperson Boya Girijamma, DEO Prasad Babu, and other officials also participated. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp and floral tributes to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vinod Kumar expressed pride in honoring teachers, especially those serving in remote villages, and praised their contribution to both education and election duties.

He noted that teachers are warriors working to ensure every child is in school. He promised support and announced plans to conduct Zoom sessions with job aspirants after office hours, with AI-generated content compiled into a book.

MLA Venkateswara Prasad stated that becoming a teacher is a result of great fortune and highlighted their role in shaping leaders like collectors, scientists, and politicians.

He announced that 85 teachers were recognized with Best Teacher Awards this year.

He further noted that the coalition government is prioritizing educational development through schemes like nutritious midday meals, student kits, and the Thalliki Vandhanam scheme, which provides ₹15,000 per family to support education.

Five schools in the constituency have been upgraded recently.

The event concluded with the felicitation of award-winning teachers.