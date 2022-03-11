Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan asks officials to speed up housing works

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has asked the housing personnel to speed up housing works in the Jagananna housing colonies in the district. Addressing a review meeting at Penukonda here on Thursday, Nagalakshmi said the housing layouts and construction were going on at a snail's pace and advised the stakeholders to speed up the progress by sticking to government deadlines. She said 18,389 houses were sanctioned in Penukonda division but 2,800 houses have not been grounded so far. The collector asked the stakeholders to ground the houses by March 20. Another 14,000 houses have reached basement level of construction. The government decided to release another Rs 15,000 to those reached the basement level. For pillars construction the officials were directed to supply sand and cement. Joint collectors Kethan Garg and Dr A Siri and sub-collector Naveen were present.