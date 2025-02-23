  • Menu
Collector orders inquiry by RDO into farmer’s suicide bid

Highlights

Vizianagaram: District collector Dr B R Ambedkar directed the revenue divisional officer A Keerthi to conduct an inquiry and submit a detailed report on suicide attempt incident that occurred in Nellimarla on Friday.

A farmer Chanumalla Abaddham, of Gushini village, had been making rounds to tahsildar office of Nellimarla for mutation of the land. He bought the land around two decades ago from a local farmer but then he didn’t go for registration.

Later, he has had been requesting the revenue officials for mutation of land on his name but due to lack of documents supporting on behalf of Abaddham, the revenue officials could not fulfil his demand.

The farmer, who was fed up with the revenue officials’ attitude, consumed pesticide at revenue office on Friday. This incident attracted the attention of officials and government too. Finally, collector Ambedkar responded and asked RDO to conduct a thorough probe and submit the report.

