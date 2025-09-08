Live
- Indian businesses record M&A worth $11.4 billion in August, highest in value since June '22: Report
- Enhanced Trust in Police Leads to New Petrol Pump Inauguration in Wanaparthy
- Raj Guv Haribhau Bagade meets President, PM Modi and Union Minister in Delhi
- Tariq Anwar’s viral ‘shoulder ride’ video sparks political row in Bihar
- President Murmu urges exporters to turn challenges in global trade into opportunities
- Urban Company IPO GMP Explained Simply: Listing Price, Dates & Investor Tips
- Bengaluru Police Raid Hotel for Late-Night Party, Drug Use Found
- Engineering exports to grow further with bigger goals, greater strength: Piyush Goyal
- Ahead of Vice-Presidential polls on Sept 9, ruling and opposition parties voice confidence
- Bomb threats to two schools in Jaipur, police launch search operations
Collector orders vigilance on urea supply
Nano urea offers 25% fertilizer savings potent combo for farmer help
Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan has issued a firm directive that if any irregularities occur in the urea supply chain such as hoarding or pricing above the government’s set rates officials must register cases under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act.
In a video-conference review with RDOs and ADAs at the Collector’s mini-conference hall, he stressed taking strict legal action against sellers exploiting farmers.
Collector Chetan also ordered proactive planning: officers must survey fields, crop by crop, to educate farmers on recommended urea application based on their crop type and land size.
A 30-day rolling supply and distribution plan must be prepared, and farmers informed even before supplies arrive. Distribution should follow a token system vetted and monitored by agricultural authorities.
All stock information must be reported accurately via the IFMS portal from PACS centers.
Meanwhile, recent agricultural studies reveal that Nano Urea when sprayed twice during key growth stages can yield results comparable to full urea usage while reducing fertilizer use by up to 25%. Field trials on rice showed that applying Nano Urea along with 75% of the recommended nitrogen dose achieved yields very close to those with 100% conventional urea.
The district administration is tightening oversight to curb fertilizer malpractices, while research backs Nano Urea as a cost-saving supplement though not a full replacement for traditional urea. This dual approach can help stabilize supplies and alleviate rising farming costs.