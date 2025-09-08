Collector orders vigilance on urea supply

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan has issued a firm directive that if any irregularities occur in the urea supply chain such as hoarding or pricing above the government’s set rates officials must register cases under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act.

In a video-conference review with RDOs and ADAs at the Collector’s mini-conference hall, he stressed taking strict legal action against sellers exploiting farmers.

Collector Chetan also ordered proactive planning: officers must survey fields, crop by crop, to educate farmers on recommended urea application based on their crop type and land size.

A 30-day rolling supply and distribution plan must be prepared, and farmers informed even before supplies arrive. Distribution should follow a token system vetted and monitored by agricultural authorities.

All stock information must be reported accurately via the IFMS portal from PACS centers.

Meanwhile, recent agricultural studies reveal that Nano Urea when sprayed twice during key growth stages can yield results comparable to full urea usage while reducing fertilizer use by up to 25%. Field trials on rice showed that applying Nano Urea along with 75% of the recommended nitrogen dose achieved yields very close to those with 100% conventional urea.

The district administration is tightening oversight to curb fertilizer malpractices, while research backs Nano Urea as a cost-saving supplement though not a full replacement for traditional urea. This dual approach can help stabilize supplies and alleviate rising farming costs.