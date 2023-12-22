Live
Just In
Collector pats winners of State-level taekwondo tourney
Anantapur: District Collector M Gautami on Thursday congratulated the winners of State-level taekwondo tournament.
The winners belonged to Gooty. In all, 13 schoolchildren who were part of the tournament were awarded gold medals.
Taekwondo master P R Vineeth speaking on the occasion said that the P R Vineeth Training Institute has trained as many as 15 schoolchildren and sent them to participate in the State-level taekwondo Tournament at Repalle in Guntur district on December 16 and 17.
While 15 students participated, 13 have won gold medals. The winners and participants include B Sharanya, P Mahalakshmi, B Nawaz Ahmed Sharif, K Jitendra, V Harsha Vardhan, C Vennela Hasini, Agraharam Bhavana, V Loka Saicharan, K Mokshith, V Sathvik Shivani, V Praneeth Shivam and P R Lakshminarasinhulu.