Collector pays a surprise visit to KGH

Visakhapatnam: District collector M N Harendhira Prasad paid a surprise visit to King George Hospital here on Wednesday to examine the facilities provided to patients.

He visited the hospital and inspected the services provided through the OP counters. He observed the functioning of the helpdesk and other facilities at the counters.

The collector enquired about the procedure for getting OP tickets through the Ayushman Bharat Health Account app and the cooperation extended to the patients from doctors and staff.

Also, the collector interacted with some of the patients who came to the hospital. He asked about the facilities and services extended to them by the staff.

He spoke to the patients about how long they were waiting to get an OP and whether the staff were patient-friendly or not. Further, Harendhira Prasad sought suggestions from the patients and their attendants.

During the inspection, he was accompanied by KGH superintendent K Sivananda and RMO Mehar Kumar. They explained to the Collector about the facilities being provided to the patients in the hospital.