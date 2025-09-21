Collector plants saplings

Nellore: As part of the government’s ‘Swarna Andhra – Swachh Andhra’ programme, officials, people’s representatives and public participated in the programme in their respective areas across the district on Saturday.

ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma and Nellore Urban Development Authority Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy planted saplings in the premises of their offices, while district Collector Himanshu Shukla, Joint Collector K Karthik, Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan and public representatives, students planted sapling at Baktavatchala Nagar in the city.

On this occasion, the Collector administered pledge with the public for environmental protection. He said that about six lakh people participated in the programme in the entire district. He appealed people to plant one sapling each in front of their house.