Collector receives ODOP award for Bobbili Veena

Vizianagaram: Vizianagaram district made a mark on the national stage as the iconic Bobbili Veena was awarded the First Prize under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. District Collector Dr BR Ambedkar received the prestigious award at a ceremony held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on Monday.

Under the ODOP initiative, sevenproducts from various districts across Andhra Pradesh were selected, with Bobbili Veena emerging as the top winner in the district-level category. The handcrafted musical instrument, known for its cultural and artistic heritage, brought significant recognition to Vizianagaram. Alongside Bobbili Veena, Bapatla cotton sarees and Venkatagiri sarees also jointly received the first prize in the same category. Awards were presented across four different categories at the event.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal presented the ODOP award to Collector Dr Ambedkar during the grand ceremony. The event was also attended by Delhi Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Minister of Industries Jitin Prasada, Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare and Handlooms & Textiles Minister S. Savita have attended the programme.