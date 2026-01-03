Vande Bharat Sleeper: A new era for India’s long-distance rail travel

Hyderabad/Howrah: Indian Railways is set to usher in a new era of overnight travel with the introduction of the Vande Bharat Sleeper, a next-generation service designed to transform long-distance journeys.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on 1 January 2026 that the inaugural service will operate between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya), marking a major milestone in the nation’s rail modernisation. The 16-coach trainset features a capacity of 823 passengers, comprising 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches, and one AC first-class coach.

Designed for speeds of up to 180 kmph, the train underwent successful trials on the Kota–Nagda section, where it demonstrated superior stability. Modern amenities include ergonomically designed berths with enhanced cushioning, automatic internal doors, and noise-reduction technology for a quieter cabin environment.

Safety is central to the new design, which integrates the Kavach anti-collision system, emergency talk-back units, and advanced fire suppression technology. The service is also designed to be inclusive, offering specialised facilities for Divyangjan passengers and vacuum-based bio-toilets.

Connecting key districts across West Bengal and Assam including Malda, Jalpaiguri, and Bongaigaon the service is expected to save over three hours compared to existing express trains. To highlight regional identity, passengers will be served Bengali cuisine on departures from Howrah and Assamese dishes on the return leg from Guwahati.