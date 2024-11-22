Collector reviews arrangements for Guv’s visit

Puttaparthi: In the wake of Governor S Abdul Nazeer’s arrival at Puttaparthi on Friday, district Collector TS Chethan and SP V Ratna visited Prashanthi Nilayam and reviewed arrangements for the Governor’s visit.

The Governor is on a 2-day visit to participate in the 99th birth anniversary fete of Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

The Collector and SP visited the venue of the programmes, in which the Governor will participate. They also reviewed protocol and police bandobust arrangements and also checked all the places where VIPs will be staying, including guest houses.

RDO Suvarna, Tahsildar Anupama, Sai trust members and police officers were also present.