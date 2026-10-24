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Collector reviews local body poll arrangements in Penukonda

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At Penukonda MPDO office, the Collector examined nomination receipt and scrutiny process. He directed officials to conduct every stage strictly as per rules and leave no room for errors

District Collector Shyam Prasad inspecting nomination process at Penukonda MPDO office on Friday
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District Collector Shyam Prasad inspecting nomination process at Penukonda MPDO office on Friday

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Penukonda: Sri Sathya Sai district Collector and District Election Officer Shyam Prasad carried out a thorough inspection of poll preparedness in Penukonda mandal on Friday. He reviewed arrangements for the upcoming municipal, ZPTC and MPTC elections.

At Penukonda MPDO office, the Collector examined nomination receipt and scrutiny process. He directed officials to conduct every stage strictly as per rules and leave no room for errors. He also inspected counting halls and strong rooms being readied at Government Junior College and Paritala Degree College in Penukonda.

Discussions focused on infrastructure, security measures and overall logistics. The officials were instructed to take all necessary steps to ensure smooth functioning at polling and counting centres without any public inconvenience.

Penukonda RDO Anand Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Satish Kumar, the DSP, Tahsildar Swathi, local election officials and representatives from various departments accompanied the Collector during the visit.

The Hans India
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Penukonda NewsSri Sathya Sai DistrictMPTC ElectionsZPTC ElectionsElection Security
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