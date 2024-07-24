Collector reviews relief measures for flood victims

Yetapaka (ASR District): Alluri Sitarama Raju district collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that intensive flood relief measures have been undertaken for the flood victims.

On Tuesday, he held a meeting with officials at the Yetapaka Tahsildar’s office on flood relief operations. Joint collector MJ Abhishek Goud, Paderu ITDA Project Officer V Abhishek, Chinturu ITDA Project Officer Kavuri Chaitanya also participated. A control room has been set up in each mandal. Rice, pulses, vegetables, cooking oil besides tarpaulins are being distributed to the victims. Special medical camps have been set up in the rehabilitation centres. Boats have been arranged for the victims. Collector suggested people of river catchment areas to move to the resettlement centres. He inspected flood situation on the Nellipaka-Kunavaram road. Locals appealed to the collector to include Nellipaka village in the flooded areas list of the Polavaram project.

Meanwhile, Rampachodavaram Sub-Collector, VR Puram Nodal Officer Prashant Kumar toured on a boat. He visited the victims in the rehabilitation centres and enquired about the distribution of essential commodities.

People living on both sides of the river in the mandal have been asked to move to the resettlement centres set up by the government immediately.

Essential items were given to the flood victims who are taking shelter in Kasturba School, and Mini Gurukulam in Rekhapalli.