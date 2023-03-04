Collector reviews water resources dept works

Krishna district Collector Ranjith Basha directed the officials concerned to pay special attention to irrigation works and to supervise them from time-to-time for early completion without any delay. He held a review meeting with Water Resources department officials along with Irrigation Superintending Engineer S Tirumala Rao at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Friday.





He said that Krishna district has about 5,86,692 acres of registered ayacut, of which 4,86,070 acres were paddy, 1,172 acres sugarcane and 97,832 acres under aquaculture. He reviewed the works of Uppuluru, Atkuru, Upper Pamarru, Lower Gudivada, Jonnapadu, Ventrapragada, Kowthavaram, Gudlavalleru, Kruthivennu, and Bantumilli sections and asked the AEEs to speed up all works.





He expressed dissatisfaction over the irrigation works, which are happening with the old system. He advised the officials to use technology and to cut down unnecessary expenditure to the state government. Water Resources department DEE Srinivas, KE Division EE K Babu and others participated in the meeting.



