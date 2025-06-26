Collector stresses support for entrepreneurs, industrial growth in dist

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan presided over the District Industrial Exports and Promotion Committee (DIEPC) review meeting here on Wednesday, emphasising the critical role of supporting aspiring entrepreneurs and strengthening the industrial sector for the district’s economic prosperity.

The Collector urged all related departments to work collaboratively to expand and bolster Sri Sathya Sai district’s industrial foundation. He highlighted the State government’s proactive approach to promoting industrial investments through its new industrial policy, stressing the need to maintain this momentum at the district level.

He directed the officials to promptly clear all pending applications related to industrial promotion; emphasised the importance of educating young people in both urban and rural areas about establishing industrial units and leveraging available government schemes.

He reviewed the permissions granted for new industrial establishments through the Single Desk Portal to ensure efficiency. Significant financial support was approved, with Rs 46.69 lakh in investment subsidies for three units and Rs 1.7 lakh in interest subsidies for another three units. In line with the central government’s EoDB initiative, departments were instructed to conduct satisfaction surveys with business owners who had received approvals. These surveys will help determine the district’s EoDB ranking and must be completed swiftly.

During the session, approvals for a total of 28 industrial units were fully granted, marking a step forward in the district’s industrial development.

General Manager of Industries Department J Nagaraju, LDM Ramana Rao, District Factories Officer Radhakrishna, APIIC Zonal Manager, SE from the Electricity Department, AP State Financial Corporation Branch Manager Ansari, District Registration Officer Krishna Kumari, APIIC representatives, and other officials were present.