Collector stresses timely selection of mentors for adopted ‘Golden Families’

Nandyal: District Collector G Rajakumari has directed officials to expedite the process of selecting mentors for the identified “Golden Families” under the P4 initiative.

The Collector emphasized that the selection process should be carried out efficiently to ensure timely support and guidance for the families aimed at economic upliftment.

The directive came following a Zoom video conference held on Friday by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with district collectors, ministers, and MLAs from the state secretariat in Vijayawada.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister outlined a clear roadmap of actions to be taken under the Public-Private-People Participation (P4) model. He stated that the initiative aims to reduce economic disparities and enhance the overall quality of life for every citizen. The Chief Minister described the P4 model as a game-changer for the future, stressing the need to identify zero-poverty households and provide them with consistent support, guidance, and skill development opportunities. He urged that mentors must take personal responsibility in transforming these families into economically self-reliant units.

He also announced the establishment of the “Swarnandhra P4 Foundation,” which will focus on improving standards in education, healthcare, and livelihoods.

The ultimate goal, he said, is to eliminate poverty in the first phase by 2029, calling on all stakeholders to dedicate themselves to this collective mission.

After the video conference, Collector Rajakumari reaffirmed the district’s commitment to implementing the P4 initiative effectively.

She stated that all guidelines and instructions issued by the Chief Minister would be carefully followed to ensure the program’s success at the grassroots level. Chief Planning Officer Venu Gopal and other key officials also participated in the meeting.