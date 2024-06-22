Collector suspends MPHEO for negligence

PADERU (ASR DISTRICT): District Collector M. Vijaya Sunitha suspended MPHEO J. Venkatarao who is working at Pedabayalu Primary Health Center in Alluri SItarama Raju district. On Saturday she inspected this PHC without intimation.

She expressed anger over MPHEO's lack of field-level visits, lack of record keeping, and carelessness towards the victims despite the onset of malaria season. Suspension was issued on the spot.

The Collector was angry that the details of the ORS packets received by the staff were not recorded in the stock register and Pavani, the pharmacist said that she did not know about the arrival of the stock. The collector ordered DMHO over the phone to issue a show-cause notice to Pavani. The collector reprimanded the Medical officer Satyasri for not attending a delivery case.

She was warned that severe action would be necessary if such negligence was repeated. District Collector M. Vijaya Sunitha visited the villages of Tamalam, Gabbara Mamidi, Kurajangi, and Kanchurai in Pedabayalu Mandal Ginnelakota Panchayat in the background of the villagers warned that they will not participate in voting until the road is constructed. She was warned that severe action would be necessary if such negligence was repeated. District Collector M. Vijaya Sunitha visited the villages of Tamalam, Gabbara Mamidi, Kurajangi, and Kanchurai in Pedabayalu Mandal Ginnelakota Panchayat. These villagers warned that they would not participate in voting until the road was constructed in their area in the recent general elections. In this context, the Collector visited these villages.