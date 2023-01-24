Collector takes initiative to help mentally challenged patient

Kakinada: After hearing the pitiable condition of a mentally challenged person, District Collector Krithika Shukla came to his rescue and ordered the officials to do the needful.

According to sources, G Srinivasa Sarma, resident of Kakinada and an orphan, has been facing blurred vision and allied health problems for the past six months. Sarma alleged that the doctors at Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH) had rejected to provide medical treatment to him.

Sarma lost his parents and staying in a house provided by his relatives in Kakinada. The details of his medical reports are missing after his relative Vasudeva Sharma passed away, causing severe stress and mental agony to Sarma.

Srinivasa Sarma has Aadhar Card and denied governmental benefits like Aarogyasri, pension and mentally challenged southern certificate. Even after visiting the government hospital for three or four times, the doctors were unsympathetic and careless and didn't medically treat him.

One of Sarma's relatives G Hymavathi told The Hans India that they could only provide food and accommodation and not in a position to help him financially, medically or otherwise. His relatives urged District Collector Krithika Shukla to provide him pension and medical benefits as early as possible.

The Collector immediately responded and directed the Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr D Hemalatha Devi to provide medical treatment and certificate to Sarma. Following this, the GGH Superintendent asked the patient's relative Hymavathi to bring the patient immediately to the hospital. The Superintendent immediately instructed the doctors concerned to provide medical treatment and issue Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment (SADAREM) certificate to Sarma after necessary examinations.

Assistant Professor of Psychiatry Dr Tutika Santhi examined Srinivas Sarma thoroughly and advised the patient's relatives to apply for a SADAREM certificate through ward secretariat. She also stated that the patient was mentally disturbed and his mental condition is in a very bad condition. Higher medical officials will examine him and then issue a SADAREM certificate, she informed.

Patient's relative Hymavathi thanked Collector Krithika Shukla and KGGH Superintendent Dr Hemalatha Devi for their immediate response towards the patient.

She requested the Collector to provide YSR Pension Kanuka to Sarma.