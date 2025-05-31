Collector urges people to strive for TB-free society

Eluru: District Collector K Vetriselvi has called upon people to strive for a tuberculosis-free society.

She unveiled awareness posters and pamphlets on tuberculosis eradication as part of the intensified TB Mukt Bharat campaign at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, she said that the Central and State governments are taking special steps to prevent tuberculosis. Under the TB Poshan Abhiyan, tests will be conducted for tuberculosis patients and medicines will be provided free of cost. Those with symptoms should get tested at the nearest health centres and take medicines. Under the Prime Minister’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, anyone can adopt a TB patient and register as a Nikshay Mitra. For this, they can contact the Ni-Kshay Sampark helpline 1800-11-6666 toll-free. TB should be defeated not only through treatment but also through prevention. The Collector suggested officials strive for removing misconceptions about this disease and proper precautions should be taken. She said that in the current situation where technology has developed, the diagnosis of this disease has become easier. By identifying every case, this disease can be completely eradicated. Cough alone is not a sign of TB. If anyone experiences symptoms such as a sudden change in physical health, a cough with sputum, blood in the sputum, fever, chest pain, fatigue, nausea, or hives or swelling in any part of the body, they should contact the nearest health care provider, she said.

DMHO Dr R Malini, DIO Dr Nageswara Rao and others participated in the programme.