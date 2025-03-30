Collector urges skilled women to seize job opportunities

Chittoor : District Collector Sumit Kumar said that the State government is taking proactive measures to create employment opportunities in Chittoor district. He addressed a workshop organised by East Man Export Clothing Pvt Ltd in Chittoor on Saturday.

It was aimed at recruiting trained women in tailoring from self-help groups in Chittoor Rural, Urban, Gudipala, and Bangarupalem mandals. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sumit Kumar emphasised that the government is committed to facilitating employment and praised East Man Export Garments Company for taking the initiative to establish its unit in the district.

He assured that necessary land allocation for the garment unit is under consideration. He urged skilled women to seize local employment opportunities and work towards financial independence instead of seeking jobs in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore or Karnataka’s Bengaluru.

Women entrepreneur Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy commended the government’s focus on women’s financial empowerment and encouraged women to take up dignified employment opportunities. DRDA Project Director Sridevi highlighted that the BC Corporation has been providing tailoring training to wome n and urged them to register for the upcoming job opportunities.

Mehaddin, a representative from East Man Export, noted that the company has already established 17 units in Tamil Nadu, employing nearly 20,000 individuals. The expansion into Chittoor is part of a broader vision to generate employment, with 85 percent of the workforce expected to be women.

The event was attended by MEPM PD Ravindra, GM DIC Suribabu, APIIC ZM Subba Rao, District Skill Development Officer Gunasekhar Reddy, District Employment Officer Padmaja, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Ramakrishna Reddy, and District Labour Officer Omkar, among others.