Collector urges women to utilise training in tailoring

Nandyal: District Collector Raja Kumari has urged women to make the best use of tailoring training programs conducted by the BC Corporation and secure self-employment opportunities. On Friday, the Collector visited a tailoring training center run under the BC Corporation in the district and reviewed its operations.

Interacting with women undergoing basic tailoring training, the Collector encouraged all participants to take full advantage of the opportunity to achieve sustainable livelihoods. She stated that, under the Women Empowerment initiative, basic tailoring training is being provided to women belonging to the BC, EBC, Kamma, Reddy, Arya Vysya, Brahmin, Kshatriya, and Kapu (Balija) communities.

The Collector further announced that, upon completion of the training, each of the 500 beneficiaries per Assembly constituency would receive a tailor-model sewing machine. The state government has set a target to train 3,441 women in the district.

Providing statistics, the Collector noted that applications have been received from 11,105 BC women, 96 from the Kamma community, 691 Reddy, 871 Kapu (Balija), 344 EBC, 308 Arya Vysya, 34 Brahmin, and 1 Kshatriya applicant seeking to participate in the program. So far, 25 tailoring training centers have been established across the district, with a total of 2,827 women attending classes.

These include 2,381 BC women, 5 Kamma, 104 Reddy, 150 Kapu (Balija), 122 EBC, 58 Arya Vysya, 6 Brahmin, and 1 Kshatriya participant.

The Collector advised all trainees to strive for self-reliance and improve their standard of living through self-employment after successfully completing the training.