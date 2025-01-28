Collector visits Gummidi Gedda on bike

Kurupam (Parvathipuram Manyam) : District collector A Shyam Prasad on Monday visited the long-pending Gummidi Gedda water project in Kurupam mandal along with the government whip and Kurupam MLA Thoyaka Jagadeeswari.

The collector reached the place by bike and on foot. GummidiGedda, a water resource to about 3,500 acre ayacut, was constructed way back to 1970s.

There were several proposals to make it a mini reservoir to provide water to about 5,000 acre of ayacut as well as drinking water to Kurupam village.

The government whip and Kurupam MLA Jagadeeswari wanted to make a fresh move on the issue. Though there are projects like Thothapalli, Vattigedda in and around the Kurupam constituency, they are not much useful for Kurupam mandal.

GummidiGedda reservoir, if it is materialised, would be useful for Kurupam, Komarada and Jiyyammavalasa mandals.

Shyam Prasad said that steps would be taken to submit a comprehensive proposal to the government on expanding the project. He instructed the water resources department officials to prepare the proposals at the earliest.