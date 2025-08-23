Collector warns medical dept officials against negligence

Ongole: Prakasam district Collector A Thameem Ansariya delivered a sharp reprimand to senior officials from medical department, warning of potential surrender to the government for persistent negligence in healthcare services.

During a meeting with various medical department heads at her camp office here on Friday, the Collector expressed frustration over the deteriorating state of healthcare infrastructure. “There appears to be no supervision from the top and no work at the ground level. Your negligence brings a bad name to the district. Don’t you feel ashamed?” she questioned the officials.

She reviewed infrastructure facilities at the Government General Hospitals in Ongole and Markapur, maternity hospitals, area hospitals, and Community Health Centers across the district. She examined medical staff availability, vacancies, and ongoing medical construction projects. Particular attention was given to delivery cases, seasonal diseases, and fever cases, including malaria and dengue. She ordered a complete stock of essential medicines in government hospitals and mandated reporting of viral fever cases from private hospitals to the government machinery.

The Collector expressed anger over Primary Health Centers falling into disrepair and negligence in secondary-level hospitals. DCHS Srinivasa Naik faced criticism for inadequate hospital oversight and failure to establish Hospital Development Society committees. The Collector specifically questioned Markapur Government Hospital Superintendent Ramachandra Rao about unresolved issues identified during her previous inspection with the Social Welfare Minister, demanding explanations for delayed action reports. Emphasising that the government collects public feedback on medical services through IVRS, Collector Ansariya instructed officials to ensure proper patient treatment protocols and address public complaints seriously rather than dismissing them lightly.

DMHO Dr Venkateswarlu, GGH Ongole Superintendent Dr Manikyarao, area hospital and CHC superintendents, APVVP IDC officials, Deputy DMHOs, and other healthcare administrators participated in the meeting.