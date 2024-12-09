Collectors' Conference to Be Held on December 11-12 at State Secretariat

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced that a two-day Collector's Conference will take place at the State Secretariat in Amaravati on December 11 and 12. The conference aims to discuss key administrative issues and future strategies for development in the state.

On the first day, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will address the attendees. The conference will include presentations by various departments, highlighting progress, challenges, and upcoming plans in key sectors.

The second day will conclude with a speech by Chief Minister Naidu, where he is expected to provide insights and guidance for the district collectors, emphasizing the need for efficient governance and accountability at the grassroots level.