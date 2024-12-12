Collectors told to change mindset

Vijayawada : “Though six months are over, the mindset of some District Collectors has not changed. They should stop thinking that they are the rulers. All of us are here to serve the people. What is important is speed and qualitative disposal of the grievances,” said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his keynote address at the District Collectors’ conference on Wednesday.

Naidu said people are stake-holders and officers and leaders must work for them and resolve their issues. “It is the responsibility of the bureaucracy to effectively implement policies, monitor the outcome, take corrective measures and ensure that the benefits reach the common man. The motto for all Collectors should be people first, and healthy, wealthy and happy state,” he said

Naidu said that the government would unveil Vision Swarnandhra 2047 on Friday. “It has been prepared keeping in view the development of the state from Districts, Mandal and Panchayat level. The governance should be on the lines of this document and the target is15% growth rate. This document also aims at achieving zero poverty,” he said.

He said the government was serious about delivering what it had promised, including super six promises. But a review of the work of the District Collectors reveals that some were simply forwarding the files. That is not the solution. All non-financial issues must be immediately addressed.

He asked the collectors to connect with people, use technology, adopt best practices with innovative ideas, share ideas and compete to achieve results.

He said collectors should explain the reason for their failure to resolve the issue to the people.

He said it is easy to run the administration in a state where conditions are normal, and systems are in place. “But in AP all systems have been destroyed during the previous regime. There are many challenges and that includes putting a check to the rice and ganja mafia,” he said.

He said this government had inherited a debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore and defunct administration. The previous government had drawn up advance funds which the state was to get during the next two years. Hence, the government and district collectors need to put in greater efforts to achieve the targets.

The CM said putting an end to rice smuggling was a must. Collectors and SPs should act tough and if need be, use the PD act. “Cleaning up this mess is essential. The mafia is deep rooted. They are going from one port to the other in the state and are even making use of ports outside the state,” he said.