Colleges lead eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Rajamahendravaram: As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, various educational institutions in the city are focusing on environmental conservation by teaching students how to make clay Ganesh idols.

At the Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET) in Rajamahendravaram, a competition was held to promote eco-friendly practices. Students participated in creating clay Ganesh idols and winners were awarded prizes.

The event was attended by Principal Dr T Jayanand Kumar, Dean Dr B Srinivasa Raja, Student Progressive Cell director Dr K Kusuma Kumari and NSS officer B Srinivas.

Meanwhile, SKR Government Women’s College held a workshop under the guidance of their Botany Department, focusing on the creation of eco-friendly Ganesh idols and showcasing leaves for Ganesh pooja (Pathri). Principal Dr P Raghava Kumari emphasised the importance of using environmentally-friendly materials for Ganesh idols.

She praised the students for their efforts in making clay idols. Botany Department head M Sridevi, Vice-Principal K Ratna Kumar, IQAC coordinator Dr M Sunitha and academic coordinator Dr P Srivalli participated.

Students used materials like clay, cow dung, fenugreek seeds and Tulsi seeds to craft their Ganesh idols, reflecting a commitment to environmental sustainability during the festival.