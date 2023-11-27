Commandos to streamline traffic at black spots in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: In a move to make Visakhapatnam a black spot-free destination, the city police are considering concrete measures.

An action plan has been readied by the department to bring down road accidents that continue to increase in Visakhapatnam.

Despite the presence of traffic signals, police deployment at junctions and speed breakers lining several localities, road accidents are on the rise.

In recent days, people lost their lives in the accidents that occurred at Telugu Talli flyover, Ukkunagaram and Industrial Estate. With this, the city Police Commissioner A Ravi Shankar decided to pay special attention to prevent road accidents.

In connection with this, traffic commandos would be deployed at accident-prone spots identified by the city police. Keeping the statistics of the past five years, the city police identified 10 black spots that are accident-prone. The traffic commandos would be deployed in such black spots stretching up to three-four km radius. Special equipment would be given to them to streamline the traffic, including body-worn cameras and breath analysers.

In future, drones will also be provided to them. “Sub-Inspector or Circle Inspector would supervise the traffic commandos. Incentives would be given to the traffic commandos for their exceptional performance and they will be working 24/7 in different shifts. Also, in order to streamline the traffic, personnel from law and order and crime would chip in along with the traffic police,” said Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar.

Given the shortage of staff in the department, the city police are encouraging the companies to chip in through corporate social responsibility initiatives and extend support to the endeavour. In Visakhapatnam, about 300 to 350 people are losing lives in road accidents every year. To bring them down and make the infrastructure more commuter-friendly, the city police are focusing on intensifying awareness drives, involving auto-rickshaw drivers, school managements, parents and students.