Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar urges people to shun single use plastic

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar conducting a special meeting with enforcement officers over the plastic ban in Vijayawada on Wednesday
Highlights

Officials told to conduct raids on shops selling banned products

Vijayawada (NTR district): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar appealed to the people to avoid the usage of single-use plastic and asked them to be part of this voluntarily.

He conducted a meeting with the Enforcement team regarding this issue at his chambers here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the issue, the Commissioner once again recalled that the Central government has put a ban on the usage of plastic. He said that they formed a number of teams with 12 members in three circles for enforcing the ban. The Commissioner ordered them to bring awareness among people against plastic ban. He gave strict instructions to the enforcement team to conduct rides on shops, and told them to give them specimen jute bags.

The Commissioner has given a chance to the traders for donating plastic carry bags to the municipality voluntarily for one day on Thursday. He urged people to complain against the plastic use to the toll free number 8181960909.

Additional Commissioner K Satyavathi, Chief Medical officer Dr P RathnaVali, Zonal-1 commissioner Sudhakar and other officers attended.

