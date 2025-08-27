Commissioner urges for eco-friendly Chaviti celebrations

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya emphasized on celebrating Vinayaka Chaviti in an eco-friendly manner without causing any pollution.

The commissioner gave away prizes to the children who participated in a clay idol making competition organized by Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner lauded the children enthusiastically participated in the competition which she said not only promoted using clay idols for Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations but also helped to unearth the hidden artistic skills of the children. It was the young generation particularly the students should take the lead in protecting the environment and strive to stop any pollution caused by plastic idols or chemical mixed colours. The commissioner took the opportunity to explain the arrangements made by the corporation along with other departments for the immersion of idols in Vinayaka Sagar.