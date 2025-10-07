Committee formed to probe students’ illness in Kurupam: HM

Visakhapatnam: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha mentioned that a committee has been formed with medical experts to probe into the case of students of the Tribal Girls School at Kurupam, who fell sick and are currently undergoing treatment at King George Hospital.

After paying a visit to KGH here on Monday, the minister spoke to victims and doctors about the treatment provided to the girls. She took stock of the health condition of the victims interacting with the doctors. Later, speaking to the media, the Home Minister said that the affected students are getting quality medical treatment and the authorities have paid special attention to their health. She said that precautions are being taken in the schools across the state so that such problems do not recur in future.

The Home Minister lamented that the YSRCP is trying to politicise every issue for their own motive. She pointed out that two Deputy Chief Ministers from the tribal community served in the previous government and wondered whether they ever visited the ashram schools at least once in their five years of tenure.Anitha stated that all the ministers in the coalition government are constantly monitoring each sector.

The Home Minister alleged that many lives were lost due to consumption of adulterated liquor during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government. Anitha opined that Jagan Mohan Reddy has no moral right to talk about the health of the people. The safety of women in the state is being given top priority under the NDA’s rule, she emphasised.