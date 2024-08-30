  • Menu
Commodore Sharma inspects Sainik School

Vizianagaram: Commodore Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Inspecting Officer from the Sainik Schools Society, carried out a comprehensive inspection of Sainik School Korukonda as a part of annual inspection.

Commodore R K Sharma addressed the cadets and staff, emphasising the significant role that Sainik Schools play in India’s educational landscape. He underscored the exceptional opportunity that being a cadet at Sainik School Korukonda represents, urging all to embrace the values of discipline, courage and dedication.

Commodore Sharma also released a special edition of the school’s newsletter during the assembly. Commodore Sharma reviewed each facility to ensure they meet the highest standards expected.

During his visit, Commodore Sharma inaugurated the newly-constructed Satvahana Girls’ Boarding House and attended a ceremonial lunch with cadets, staff and officers. Additionally, he held discussions with staff, cadets and parents.

