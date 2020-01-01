Trending :
Common devotees will be given priority at Tirumala: TTD EO YV Subba Reddy

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that the state would prosper under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said that the state would prosper under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule. Speaking to the media after meeting the governor on Wednesday, he made it clear that the common devotees will be given more priority. Steps will be taken to make the swami's darshan a reality for everyone. He wished there could be good rainfall in New Year and all the people of the state be happy.

He also said that every devotee who comes to Thirumala on Vaikunta Ekadadi will be offered laddu for free of charge. Seeing the popularity of CM with welfare schemes, TDP is not in a mood to digest and hence making capital drama in the name of farmers. YV Subbareddy has criticized conspiracy politics for fear of losing value to land bought by Benami names in Amravati.

Chandrababu, the man who pushed the state to into debt of two lakh crores is striving for the lands brought by the TDP leaders. If the Chief Minister thinks all areas should be developed, he is trying to limit it to just one area. Chief Minister YS Jagan laid the foundation for the welfare of the farmer in the state. Farmers of the capital need not worry, they will certainly get justice.

YV Subba Reddy said that after the report of the High Power committee comes out, the decision would be made. Earlier, the chairman of the TTD greeted Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan and presented calendar and prasadam.

