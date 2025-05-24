Live
- Special camps for IPPB account activation till June 4
- Conduct yoga awareness camps
- Ensure quality food in Anna Canteens’
- Initiate steps to prevent illegal constructions: Y.O. Nandan
- EO inspects Chakra Theertham
- TUDA chief sworn in as TTD ex-officio member
- Political parties told to appoint booth-level agents
- Cadre celebrates Komatireddy’s birthday
- Jagan slams Palnadu custodial torture, demands justice
- After four years, missing woman case cracked
Community Health Officers stage unique protest
Ongole: The Community Health Officers working in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have entered the 25th day of their indefinite strike at the Collectorate here...
Ongole: The Community Health Officers working in Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have entered the 25th day of their indefinite strike at the Collectorate here on Friday, marking their protest with an innovative approach that combines traditional demonstrations with yoga sessions.
The Community Health Officers from Prakasam district organised a massive rally and conducted a unique human chain formation using yoga postures at the Church Centre. In a symbolic gesture supporting the state government’s prestigious ‘Yoga Andhra’ programme, the protesters performed yoga asanas while demanding resolution of their concerns.
The striking health workers are demanding that the government and officials address several key issues. They are calling for the cancellation of the 8 PM Field Reporting System (FRS) and requesting enhanced security measures for women Community Health Officers. The protesters emphasised that those who have served for six years should be regularised in their positions. The health officers are also seeking job security through the restoration of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) benefits. Additionally, they are demanding salary hikes to cope with rising prices of essential commodities and the current cost of living.