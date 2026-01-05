Apple is still many months away from unveiling its next-generation flagship smartphones, but early leaks around the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are already creating buzz. Expected to launch toward the end of 2026, the upcoming Pro models could mark one of the most noticeable upgrades Apple has introduced in recent years. From a redesigned front display to ambitious camera enhancements and a next-level chipset, the iPhone 18 Pro series is gradually taking shape.

Design and display changes

One of the most significant rumoured changes is on the front. According to reports, Apple may finally move Face ID components under the display on the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. If this happens, the familiar pill-shaped Dynamic Island could disappear. Instead, the front camera may be housed in a small hole positioned in the top-left corner, resulting in a more immersive, uninterrupted screen. While the phone’s overall shape and size are expected to remain similar to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, this internal redesign could noticeably alter everyday usage.

On the back, Apple is likely to stick with its recognisable triple-camera setup on a raised camera module. However, subtle refinements are expected, including tweaks to the glass finish to better blend with the aluminium frame. Leaks also suggest Apple may be testing new Pro-exclusive colours, possibly including deep purple, burgundy, or a coffee-inspired brown shade.

Display sizes are expected to remain unchanged. The iPhone 18 Pro may feature a 6.3-inch screen, while the Pro Max should continue with a 6.9-inch display. There is still debate over whether Apple will completely remove the Dynamic Island or simply make it smaller, as some sources believe a slimmer version could coexist with upgraded Face ID hardware.

Camera upgrades

Camera improvements appear to be a major focus. Reports indicate Apple could introduce a mechanical iris on at least one rear camera, enabling variable aperture control. This would allow better handling of light and depth, especially in challenging conditions, and reduce reliance on software processing. Additionally, Apple may adopt a new three-layer stacked image sensor from Samsung on at least one Pro model, potentially improving speed, reducing noise, and enhancing dynamic range. Larger apertures on the main and telephoto cameras could also boost low-light performance.

Performance and battery

Powering the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to be Apple’s A20 Pro chip, reportedly built using TSMC’s advanced 2nm process. Apple is also said to be using Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module technology, integrating RAM directly with the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This could lead to better performance, improved efficiency, enhanced on-device AI features, and improved thermal management. Early estimates suggest around 15 percent performance gains and up to 30 percent better power efficiency.

Battery life may see a notable improvement, particularly on the Pro Max. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be slightly thicker to accommodate a larger battery, potentially around 5,100mAh. While this could push the phone’s weight beyond 240 grams, Apple may justify it with longer usage times.

Connectivity, launch, and pricing

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to debut Apple’s next-generation C2 modem, which could bring back mmWave 5G support and improve high-speed connectivity. Apple is likely to stick to its usual September launch window in 2026 for the Pro models.

As for pricing, there is no clear indication of a hike yet. Given recent price increases with the iPhone 17 series, especially in India, Apple may choose to keep iPhone 18 prices stable to maintain demand. For now, all details remain unofficial, but if these leaks hold true, the iPhone 18 Pro series could represent a meaningful evolution for Apple’s premium smartphones.



